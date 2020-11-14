Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Reduced by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 588.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

