Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $154.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

