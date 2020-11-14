Cheryl Beranek Sells 13,685 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $330,219.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,154,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.93. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 145.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $93,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clearfield by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLFD. BidaskClub cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearfield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.