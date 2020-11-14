China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHL. New Street Research cut shares of China Mobile from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. China Mobile has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in China Mobile by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in China Mobile by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in China Mobile by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in China Mobile by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 24,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

