China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.36

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. China Resources Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

China Resources Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

