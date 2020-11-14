Christopher V. Dodds Sells 9,307 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $433,147.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,511.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCHW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,546 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $46,193,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,278,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,472,000 after buying an additional 747,222 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.