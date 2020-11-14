Christopher Zimmerman Sells 6,126 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE RBA opened at $64.02 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 326,387 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 121,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 85,644 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 687,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.