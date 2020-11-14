CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,990 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 132.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $4,676,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,548,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $187.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

