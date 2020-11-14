CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 372 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $231,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.34. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

