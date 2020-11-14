CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $2,627,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,053 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,406.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,033 shares of company stock worth $27,234,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $149.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.