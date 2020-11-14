CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,240 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 75.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 16.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 41.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.48 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $67,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,428 shares of company stock worth $4,523,310 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

