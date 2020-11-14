CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

NYSE:PKG opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $514,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,732 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

