CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,333 shares of company stock worth $1,166,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

