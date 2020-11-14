CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,473 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after acquiring an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after acquiring an additional 620,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.54 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 188.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

