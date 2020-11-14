CIBC Increases Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to $31.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDIUF opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.