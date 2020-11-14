CIBC Increases Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $3.50

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $3.30 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

SMTS stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

