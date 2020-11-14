CIBC Raises Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $27.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.