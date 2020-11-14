Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Up 23.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s stock price shot up 23.5% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.52. 1,273,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 294,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Specifically, CFO James E. Levine bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 151.79% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.