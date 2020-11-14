Cinedigm (CIDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIDM. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Cinedigm in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Bison Entertainment Investment sold 19,666,667 shares of Cinedigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,406,666.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

