Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target to $10.50

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $593.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 164.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

