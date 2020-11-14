Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $7.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

NYSE:C opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.