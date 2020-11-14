Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,386,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,634,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.