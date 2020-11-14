ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:CLPT opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

