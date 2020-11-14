CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,946,000 after buying an additional 640,859 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,779,000 after purchasing an additional 511,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after purchasing an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.57. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $2,065,811 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

