Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE KOF opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.1303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $14,734,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $1,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 617.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $928,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

