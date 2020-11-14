Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading 6.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.13. 590,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 275,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cohu from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $474,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,301.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,626. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

