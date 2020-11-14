Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

COLL has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of COLL opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

