Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Up 19.4%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares were up 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 4,690,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,473,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Color Star Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents.

