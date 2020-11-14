Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $100,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

CBSH stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

