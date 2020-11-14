Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.02. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

