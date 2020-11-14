Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of CVGI opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $237.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

