Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

