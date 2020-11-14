Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

