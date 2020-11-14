Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Roku by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,817 shares of company stock worth $51,568,653. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

ROKU opened at $228.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.06. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $255.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

