Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 12,659 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,523,000 after buying an additional 2,254,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,837,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,322,000 after acquiring an additional 187,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $54.32 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.

