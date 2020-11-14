Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 183,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

