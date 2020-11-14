Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

