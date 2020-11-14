Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

