Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,676 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

