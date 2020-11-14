Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 16,349 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 274.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

