Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

A number of research firms have commented on WTRG. BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WTRG opened at $44.71 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

