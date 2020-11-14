CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,996 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $67,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $12,612,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in CommScope by 240.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 239,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 169,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

CommScope stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.21.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

