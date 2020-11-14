Comparing Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Biomerica has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Quotient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Quotient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77% Quotient -313.16% N/A -49.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biomerica and Quotient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 11.81 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -29.22 Quotient $32.66 million 18.06 -$102.77 million ($1.44) -4.06

Biomerica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quotient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Biomerica and Quotient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quotient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biomerica currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Quotient has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.16%. Given Quotient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient is more favorable than Biomerica.

Summary

Quotient beats Biomerica on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company is also developing microarray-based SARS-CoV-2 antibody test for use on the MosaiQ platform for COVID-19. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

