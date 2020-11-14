Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 695,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 271,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,406,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.