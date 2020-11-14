Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conduent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 64.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,994 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,917,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 1,112.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,453,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

