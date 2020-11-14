Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) PT Set at C$1.75 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. Conifex Timber Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$37.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

