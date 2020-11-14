Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 176,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at $279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 37.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

