Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,885,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,326,000 after buying an additional 89,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,653,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,384,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

