Contrasting Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

65.7% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Taylor Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A Taylor Devices $28.38 million 1.16 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar N/A -298.58% -7.16% Taylor Devices 10.03% 7.34% 6.45%

Risk and Volatility

Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Devices has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Velodyne Lidar and Taylor Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.73%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Velodyne Lidar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar. Its products are used in various applications, including autonomous vehicles, ADAS, UAVs, mapping, industrial automation, self-driving rovers, autonomous vessels, smart city initiatives, and robotics. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. Its products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special military and aerospace applications. The company markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. Taylor Devices, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.