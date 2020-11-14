Corby C. Whitaker Sells 34,920 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $11.16 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $299.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

